Does Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Look Expensive At $45.23? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw 5.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.23 trading at $2.36 or 5.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.99B. That most recent trading price of RBLX’s stock is at a discount of -213.07% from its 52-week high price of $141.60 and is indicating a premium of 52.13% from its 52-week low price of $21.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Roblox Corporation (RBLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.51%, in the last five days RBLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $45.23 price level, adding 3.64% to its value on the day. Roblox Corporation’s shares saw a change of -58.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.78% in past 5-day. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) showed a performance of 10.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.04 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.27 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $71.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 57.99% for stock’s current value.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Roblox Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.14% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $643.35 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $675.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.94% institutions for Roblox Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at RBLX for having 82.78 million shares of worth $3.83 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 39.82 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.84 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.49 million shares of worth $392.7 million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $388.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.