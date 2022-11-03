Does New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Look Expensive At $2.60? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.60 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $956.85M. That most recent trading price of NYMT’s stock is at a discount of -69.23% from its 52-week high price of $4.40 and is indicating a premium of 20.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

NYMT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $2.60 price level, adding 6.47% to its value on the day. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.76% in past 5-day. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) showed a performance of 3.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.68 million shares which calculate 2.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -92.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.85% for stock’s current value.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -142.11% while that of industry is -4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 122.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.85 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 142.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.59%.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.83% institutions for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NYMT for having 67.15 million shares of worth $175.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 17.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 25.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.21 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.55 million shares of worth $71.9 million or 7.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.64 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $30.37 million in the company or a holder of 3.05% of company’s stock.