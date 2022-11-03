Does DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Look Expensive At $15.92? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw 26.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.92 trading at -$0.53 or -3.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.90B. That closing price of DKNG’s stock is at a discount of -202.58% from its 52-week high price of $48.17 and is indicating a premium of 38.63% from its 52-week low price of $9.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.22%, in the last five days DKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $15.92 price level, adding 7.71% to its value on the day. DraftKings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.04% in past 5-day. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) showed a performance of -5.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.1 million shares which calculate 2.28 days to cover the short interests.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DraftKings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.78% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.20% in the current quarter and calculating 18.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $435.14 million for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $454.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $297.61 million and $219.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.20% while estimating it to be 106.60% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.80%.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.79% institutions for DraftKings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.