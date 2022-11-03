Do You Like SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) At $18.19?

In recent trading session, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.19 trading at $0.97 or 5.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.97B. That most recent trading price of SPWR’s stock is at a discount of -85.16% from its 52-week high price of $33.68 and is indicating a premium of 29.74% from its 52-week low price of $12.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SunPower Corporation (SPWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.66%, in the last five days SPWR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $18.19 price level, adding 5.31% to its value on the day. SunPower Corporation’s shares saw a change of -17.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.98% in past 5-day. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) showed a performance of -29.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.15 million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.54% for stock’s current value.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SunPower Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 271.43% while that of industry is 1.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 366.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $428 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $481.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.80% during past 5 years.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.28% institutions for SunPower Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPWR for having 14.87 million shares of worth $270.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $148.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.57 million shares of worth $46.62 million or 1.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.56 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $46.54 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.