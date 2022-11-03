Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.18?

In recent trading session, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at $0.05 or 4.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $919.04M. That most recent trading price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -81.36% from its 52-week high price of $2.14 and is indicating a premium of 22.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.42%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $1.18 price level, adding 9.23% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp.’s shares saw a change of -17.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.08% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of -11.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.0 million shares which calculate 8.36 days to cover the short interests.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Denison Mines Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -300.00% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -41.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.20% during past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.14% institutions for Denison Mines Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the top institutional holder at DNN for having 24.78 million shares of worth $39.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 20.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.22 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 41.56 million shares of worth $40.43 million or 5.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.82 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38.48 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.