Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Is Down -11.49 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) saw 11.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.04 or 9.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.79M. That most recent trading price of CELZ’s stock is at a discount of -1945.45% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 212.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.89%, in the last five days CELZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 33.72% to its value on the day. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.71% in past 5-day. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) showed a performance of -11.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87540.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2172.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2172.73% for stock’s current value.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 388.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.55% institutions for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at CELZ for having 31200.0 shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 25169.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98159.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 25169.0 shares of worth $98159.0 or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24240.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22325.0 in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.