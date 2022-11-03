Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDAK) Forecasted Growth Is -889.01% Or More

In last trading session, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at $0.14 or 17.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.33M. That closing price of CDAK’s stock is at a discount of -1784.62% from its 52-week high price of $17.15 and is indicating a premium of 35.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 411.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.84 in the current quarter.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.95%, in the last five days CDAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 5.21% to its value on the day. Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.79% in past 5-day. Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) showed a performance of 8.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.14 million shares which calculate 4.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -889.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -119.78% for stock’s current value.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Codiak BioSciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.96% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.20% in the current quarter and calculating 41.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $540k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $540k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

CDAK Dividends

Codiak BioSciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.35% institutions for Codiak BioSciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CDAK for having 3.36 million shares of worth $21.04 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Flagship Pioneering Inc., which was holding about 2.61 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.35 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.15 million shares of worth $3.2 million or 5.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.12 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.