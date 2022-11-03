Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) Currently -190.76% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw 1.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.01 trading at $0.27 or 3.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.48B. That most recent trading price of CUK’s stock is at a discount of -190.76% from its 52-week high price of $23.29 and is indicating a premium of 32.21% from its 52-week low price of $5.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.49%, in the last five days CUK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $8.01 price level, adding 6.43% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares saw a change of -58.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.26% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) showed a performance of 12.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.89 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 620.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.75 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.40%.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.99% institutions for Carnival Corporation & plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CUK for having 10.0 million shares of worth $182.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 1.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.34 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $2.49 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.93 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.