Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Plunged -0.34% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw 2.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at -$0.05 or -9.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $141.29M. That closing price of ASTR’s stock is at a discount of -2325.0% from its 52-week high price of $13.58 and is indicating a premium of 10.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.01%, in the last five days ASTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 13.85% to its value on the day. Astra Space Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.34% in past 5-day. Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) showed a performance of -15.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.69 million shares which calculate 8.25 days to cover the short interests.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Astra Space Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.68% while that of industry is -4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.91 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.43% institutions for Astra Space Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acme, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTR for having 29.45 million shares of worth $113.68 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 17.42 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.25 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.32 million shares of worth $17.31 million or 6.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.