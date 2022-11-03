Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Currently -36.01 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) saw 1.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.88 trading at $0.44 or 1.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.81B. That most recent trading price of AR’s stock is at a discount of -36.01% from its 52-week high price of $48.80 and is indicating a premium of 57.13% from its 52-week low price of $15.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Antero Resources Corporation (AR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.91 in the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.23%, in the last five days AR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $35.88 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Antero Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 102.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.08% in past 5-day. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) showed a performance of 6.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.33 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $61.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.24% for stock’s current value.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Antero Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 349.31% while that of industry is 34.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 905.30% in the current quarter and calculating 332.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.82 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.80% during past 5 years.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.56% institutions for Antero Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AR for having 33.44 million shares of worth $1.02 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 26.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $816.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.77 million shares of worth $237.34 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.84 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $293.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.23% of company’s stock.