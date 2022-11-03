Analysts Say That ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Is Likely To Make It To $7.20 In 12 Months

In last trading session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw 18.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.70 trading at -$0.06 or -7.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $482.92M. That closing price of WISH’s stock is at a discount of -752.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.97 and is indicating a premium of 2.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.95%, in the last five days WISH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $0.70 price level, adding 16.6% to its value on the day. ContextLogic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.72% in past 5-day. ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) showed a performance of -19.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58.24 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -928.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -114.29% for stock’s current value.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ContextLogic Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.28% while that of industry is -13.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.10% in the current quarter and calculating -70.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -57.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $164.4 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $225.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.90%.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.13% institutions for ContextLogic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Formation8 GP, LLC is the top institutional holder at WISH for having 46.71 million shares of worth $255.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 37.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.06 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.08 million shares of worth $29.44 million or 2.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.