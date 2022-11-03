Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) Could Grow By 139.77% Or More

In last trading session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) saw 2.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.41 trading at $1.16 or 8.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $335.03M. That closing price of ATNM’s stock is at a premium of 0.76% from its 52-week high price of $14.30 and is indicating a premium of 69.4% from its 52-week low price of $4.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 339.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.75%, in the last five days ATNM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $14.41 price level, adding 2.57% to its value on the day. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 139.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 65.82% in past 5-day. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) showed a performance of 82.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 6.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,510.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.5 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.70% during past 5 years.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.36% institutions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATNM for having 0.86 million shares of worth $4.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.55 million shares of worth $2.83 million or 2.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.