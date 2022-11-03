Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Ripped -69.87% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at -$0.08 or -10.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.83M. That closing price of ACOR’s stock is at a discount of -494.44% from its 52-week high price of $4.28 and is indicating a premium of 63.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.01%, in the last five days ACOR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 41.94% to its value on the day. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.55% in past 5-day. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) showed a performance of 111.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90.35% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.97 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $38.16 million and $28.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% while estimating it to be -9.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.00%.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.63% institutions for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACOR for having 0.71 million shares of worth $1.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 0.65 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.3 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.