Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.49B, closed the last trade at $150.39 per share which meant it lost -$3.71 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The ZS stock price is -150.09% off its 52-week high price of $376.11 and 16.8% above the 52-week low of $125.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Sporting -2.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the ZS stock price touched $150.39 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Zscaler Inc. shares have moved -53.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have changed -11.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $213.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $160.00 while the price target rests at a high of $280.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.39% from current levels.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zscaler Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.01%, compared to -9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.30%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $305.44 million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $325.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -43.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 52.33%.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 28 and December 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.47% with a share float percentage of 78.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zscaler Inc. having a total of 937 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.61 million shares worth more than $1.84 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 2.42 million shares of worth $584.81 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $309.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.