Will The Mosaic Company (MOS) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.94B, closed the recent trade at $53.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The MOS stock price is -47.09% off its 52-week high price of $79.28 and 37.68% above the 52-week low of $33.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.71 million shares.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the MOS stock price touched $53.90 or saw a rise of 2.28%. Year-to-date, The Mosaic Company shares have moved 38.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have changed 10.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Mosaic Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 160.91%, compared to -55.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 244.40% and 193.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 74.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.65 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.8 billion and $3.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 101.70% for the current quarter and 70.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 153.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.89%.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.61% with a share float percentage of 91.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Mosaic Company having a total of 1,187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.58 million shares worth more than $2.76 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 billion and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 10.63 million shares of worth $706.68 million while later fund manager owns 8.1 million shares of worth $538.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.