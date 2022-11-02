Will Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 2.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03B, closed the last trade at $6.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The HLX stock price is -2.45% off its 52-week high price of $7.11 and 64.41% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 million shares.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Sporting -0.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the HLX stock price touched $6.94 or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares have moved 122.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have changed 68.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.88%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.50% and 64.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $219.82 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $206.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.80% over the past 5 years.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 18 and October 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.03% with a share float percentage of 95.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.42 million shares worth more than $116.73 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.09 million and represent 8.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.71% shares in the company for having 10.17 million shares of worth $31.52 million while later fund manager owns 7.88 million shares of worth $24.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.19% of company’s outstanding stock.