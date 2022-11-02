Will Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $206.41M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.24% during that session. The GRTS stock price is -353.46% off its 52-week high price of $14.42 and 46.23% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 923.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Sporting -1.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the GRTS stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, Gritstone bio Inc. shares have moved -75.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have changed 22.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -528.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.11% from current levels.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gritstone bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.79%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.20% and -13.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.19 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.84 million and $2.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.20% for the current quarter and 22.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.50% over the past 5 years.

GRTS Dividends

Gritstone bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.49% with a share float percentage of 58.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gritstone bio Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 6.87 million shares worth more than $28.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Redmile Group, LLC held 9.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.58 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 1.69 million shares of worth $6.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $3.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.