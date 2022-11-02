Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Future Potential?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.04B, closed the recent trade at $46.01 per share which meant it gained $2.95 on the day or 6.85% during that session. The YUMC stock price is -26.6% off its 52-week high price of $58.25 and 27.08% above the 52-week low of $33.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Sporting 6.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the YUMC stock price touched $46.01 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, Yum China Holdings Inc. shares have moved -13.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have changed -9.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.60 while the price target rests at a high of $60.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.67% from the levels at last check today.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yum China Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.79%, compared to -0.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.78 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.33%.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.06% with a share float percentage of 84.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum China Holdings Inc. having a total of 998 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 40.51 million shares worth more than $1.87 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.21% shares in the company for having 30.18 million shares of worth $1.39 billion while later fund manager owns 5.79 million shares of worth $266.86 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.