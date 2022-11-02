Why Should You Consider Adding ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) To Your Portfolio?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.93M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant 0.20% during that session. The THMO stock price is -1790.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.89 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the THMO stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -90.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -56.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) have changed -60.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -900.0% from current levels.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.67%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 153.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.66 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.66 million and $2.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.10% for the current quarter and 163.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.60% over the past 5 years.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.89% with a share float percentage of 0.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84296.0 shares worth more than $57321.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 67135.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45651.0 and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 77065.0 shares of worth $52404.0 while later fund manager owns 31919.0 shares of worth $11714.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.