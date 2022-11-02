Why Should You Consider Adding Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) To Your Portfolio?

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 10.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71B, closed the last trade at $36.71 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The BFH stock price is -120.46% off its 52-week high price of $80.93 and 21.41% above the 52-week low of $28.85. The 3-month trading volume is 797.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.28.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the BFH stock price touched $36.71 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. shares have moved -44.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) have changed 14.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $64.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.93% from current levels.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bread Financial Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.71%, compared to 5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.60% and 12.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.20%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $951 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $963.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.08 billion and $855 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.10% for the current quarter and 12.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 266.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.17%.

BFH Dividends

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 2.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.87% with a share float percentage of 95.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bread Financial Holdings Inc. having a total of 418 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 4.64 million shares worth more than $260.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.51 million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Shares Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.17% shares in the company for having 2.08 million shares of worth $113.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.67 million shares of worth $94.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.36% of company’s outstanding stock.