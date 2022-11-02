Why Should You Add AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) To Your Portfolio?

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93B, closed the last trade at $42.94 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 1.95% during that session. The ATRC stock price is -107.69% off its 52-week high price of $89.18 and 24.29% above the 52-week low of $32.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.42K shares.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) trade information

Sporting 1.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the ATRC stock price touched $42.94 or saw a rise of 3.29%. Year-to-date, AtriCure Inc. shares have moved -38.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have changed 7.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.34.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AtriCure Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200.00%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.40% and -112.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.67 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 195.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ATRC Dividends

AtriCure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.93% with a share float percentage of 103.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AtriCure Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.26 million shares worth more than $279.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the holding of over 3.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $250.36 million and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.98% shares in the company for having 2.31 million shares of worth $119.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $51.99 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.