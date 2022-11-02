Why Should We Buy Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Stock?

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 11.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.52B, closed the last trade at $28.50 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The BKR stock price is -39.58% off its 52-week high price of $39.78 and 28.35% above the 52-week low of $20.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Sporting 3.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the BKR stock price touched $28.50 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Baker Hughes Company shares have moved 18.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) have changed 27.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.77% from current levels.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baker Hughes Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.03%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.50% and 64.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.30%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.54 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.09 billion and $5.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.70% for the current quarter and 14.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 98.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.30%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next earnings report between January 18 and January 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 2.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.75% with a share float percentage of 99.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baker Hughes Company having a total of 1,004 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 116.49 million shares worth more than $4.24 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 14.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 103.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.77 billion and represent 12.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.66% shares in the company for having 55.16 million shares of worth $1.59 billion while later fund manager owns 49.98 million shares of worth $1.44 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.03% of company’s outstanding stock.