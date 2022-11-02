Why Invest In Team Inc. (TISI) Stock?

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.75 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.01% during that session. The TISI stock price is -309.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.07 and 30.67% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Team Inc. (TISI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

Sporting 5.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the TISI stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, Team Inc. shares have moved -34.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) have changed -32.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1633.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -833.33% from the levels at last check today.

Team Inc. (TISI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $223.65 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $225.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $207.3 million and $210.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.90% for the current quarter and 7.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 24.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

TISI Dividends

Team Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.96% with a share float percentage of 62.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Team Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Corre Partners Management, LLC with over 14.55 million shares worth more than $32.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Corre Partners Management, LLC held 33.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 2.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.43 million and represent 4.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 0.96 million shares of worth $2.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $1.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.