Why Invest In Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Stock?

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.35M, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 21.89% during that session. The CABA stock price is -625.73% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 71.36% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Sporting 21.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the CABA stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares have moved -45.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) have changed 220.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -531.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -45.63% from current levels.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.00%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and -13.30% for the next quarter.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.89% with a share float percentage of 66.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cabaletta Bio Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.54 million shares worth more than $5.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 8.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.19 million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $1.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.