Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $383.90M, closed the recent trade at $9.10 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -10.87% during that session. The AMPY stock price is -14.07% off its 52-week high price of $10.38 and 71.43% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 558.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Sporting -10.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the AMPY stock price touched $9.10 or saw a rise of 12.33%. Year-to-date, Amplify Energy Corp. shares have moved 228.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) have changed 35.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.87% from the levels at last check today.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amplify Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -126.49%, compared to 35.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $93.05 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 93.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.56% with a share float percentage of 33.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amplify Energy Corp. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lasry, Marc with over 2.56 million shares worth more than $14.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Lasry, Marc held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.17 million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 1.04 million shares of worth $5.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $4.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.