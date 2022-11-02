Why Acquire Shares Of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $501.45M, closed the last trade at $10.92 per share which meant it lost -$2.7 on the day or -19.82% during that session. The SOI stock price is -33.79% off its 52-week high price of $14.61 and 44.05% above the 52-week low of $6.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 178.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) trade information

Sporting -19.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the SOI stock price touched $10.92 or saw a rise of 20.58%. Year-to-date, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares have moved 66.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) have changed 10.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.73% from current levels.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,216.67%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 533.30% and 1,500.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.47 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 96.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.66%.

SOI Dividends

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.42 at a share yield of 3.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.52% with a share float percentage of 88.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are THRC Management, LLC with over 3.22 million shares worth more than $36.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, THRC Management, LLC held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.25 million and represent 7.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $11.04 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $7.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.