When Will Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company. (HZNP) Be Worth Investing In?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.42B, closed the recent trade at $69.04 per share which meant it gained $5.86 on the day or 9.27% during that session. The HZNP stock price is -73.81% off its 52-week high price of $120.00 and 16.22% above the 52-week low of $57.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.35.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

Sporting 9.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the HZNP stock price touched $69.04 or saw a rise of 4.97%. Year-to-date, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares have moved -41.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) have changed -1.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $103.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $71.00 while the price target rests at a high of $145.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -110.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.84% from the levels at last check today.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.90%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.70% and -13.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.80%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $936.1 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $832.55 million and $979.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.40% for the current quarter and 4.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 25.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.95%.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.09% with a share float percentage of 96.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company having a total of 908 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.33 million shares worth more than $2.14 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 15.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 6.55 million shares of worth $688.61 million while later fund manager owns 5.15 million shares of worth $541.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.