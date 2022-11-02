When Will ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Be Worth Investing In?

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $372.35M, closed the last trade at $1.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.03% during that session. The RERE stock price is -510.62% off its 52-week high price of $9.77 and -3.12% below the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 328.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Sporting -3.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the RERE stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, ATRenew Inc. shares have moved -73.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) have changed -28.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.88 while the price target rests at a high of $30.88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1830.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1830.0% from current levels.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $350.01 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $377.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $238.96 million and $248.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.50% for the current quarter and 52.00% for the next.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.25% with a share float percentage of 20.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATRenew Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 14.97 million shares worth more than $52.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 11.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 4.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.85 million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $0.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.