When O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Will Be A Good Investment?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57B, closed the recent trade at $15.30 per share which meant it lost -$1.14 on the day or -6.96% during that session. The OI stock price is -17.25% off its 52-week high price of $17.94 and 30.46% above the 52-week low of $10.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) trade information

Sporting -6.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the OI stock price touched $15.30 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, O-I Glass Inc. shares have moved 36.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) have changed 23.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.16.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that O-I Glass Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.31%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.74 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -43.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.07%.

OI Dividends

O-I Glass Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 96.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with O-I Glass Inc. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.44 million shares worth more than $322.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 21.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $286.88 million and represent 13.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.09% shares in the company for having 11.07 million shares of worth $155.0 million while later fund manager owns 4.6 million shares of worth $60.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.