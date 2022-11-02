When Is GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Going To Be Good Investment?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.03B, closed the last trade at $5.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The GDRX stock price is -764.66% off its 52-week high price of $46.00 and 18.23% above the 52-week low of $4.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Sporting -0.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the GDRX stock price touched $5.32 or saw a rise of 4.83%. Year-to-date, GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares have moved -83.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have changed 8.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -144.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.78% from current levels.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.53%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.50%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $184.71 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $202.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $176.63 million and $194.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.60% for the current quarter and 4.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 94.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.60%.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.20% with a share float percentage of 83.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoodRx Holdings Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 18.58 million shares worth more than $359.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 22.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.3 million and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.84% shares in the company for having 3.18 million shares of worth $61.37 million while later fund manager owns 3.02 million shares of worth $58.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.66% of company’s outstanding stock.