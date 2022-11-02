When Does U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Become A Good Investment?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has a beta value of 2.77 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $14.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The SLCA stock price is -50.63% off its 52-week high price of $21.54 and 39.02% above the 52-week low of $8.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 897.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

Sporting -0.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the SLCA stock price touched $14.30 or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares have moved 52.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have changed 23.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.9% from current levels.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 331.11%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 195.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $345 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $353.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $269.2 million and $267.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.20% for the current quarter and 32.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.40% over the past 5 years.

SLCA Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.97% with a share float percentage of 85.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.52 million shares worth more than $233.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.6 million and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.08% shares in the company for having 5.34 million shares of worth $60.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.75 million shares of worth $42.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.97% of company’s outstanding stock.