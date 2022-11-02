When Does Regis Corporation (RGS) Become A Good Investment?

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.10M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 12.82% during that session. The RGS stock price is -184.09% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 62.12% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 913.00K shares.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Sporting 12.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the RGS stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Regis Corporation shares have moved -24.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) have changed 29.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.10 while the price target rests at a high of $2.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -59.09% from current levels.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.13% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $74.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 121.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 62.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.52% with a share float percentage of 57.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regis Corporation having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Inspire Developers LLC with over 3.77 million shares worth more than $4.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Inspire Developers LLC held 8.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 2.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.14 million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 1.25 million shares of worth $0.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $1.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.