When Does American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Become A Good Investment?

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $135.42M, closed the recent trade at $4.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -10.11% during that session. The AMSC stock price is -353.29% off its 52-week high price of $19.31 and 11.03% above the 52-week low of $3.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 223.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Sporting -10.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the AMSC stock price touched $4.26 or saw a rise of 11.06%. Year-to-date, American Superconductor Corporation shares have moved -56.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) have changed 3.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -533.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -134.74% from the levels at last check today.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Superconductor Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.52%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.90% and 29.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.39 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 25.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.98% with a share float percentage of 52.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Superconductor Corporation having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.51 million shares worth more than $6.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 5.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 1.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.07 million and represent 5.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.15% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $4.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $2.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.