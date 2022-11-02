What Is So Great About Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.66B, closed the recent trade at $84.96 per share which meant it gained $13.1 on the day or 18.24% during that session. The SMCI stock price is 11.81% off its 52-week high price of $74.93 and 59.85% above the 52-week low of $34.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 633.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.57.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Sporting 18.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the SMCI stock price touched $84.96 or saw a fall of -0.07%. Year-to-date, Super Micro Computer Inc. shares have moved 63.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have changed 25.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $63.00 while the price target rests at a high of $165.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -94.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.85% from the levels at last check today.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super Micro Computer Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 66.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.42%, compared to 10.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.80% and 131.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.36 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 154.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.65% with a share float percentage of 84.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super Micro Computer Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with over 4.51 million shares worth more than $171.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $168.08 million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 1.25 million shares of worth $47.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $41.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.