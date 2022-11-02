What Is So Great About PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.12B, closed the last trade at $33.62 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.57% during that session. The PENN stock price is -123.65% off its 52-week high price of $75.19 and 24.18% above the 52-week low of $25.49. The 3-month trading volume is 3.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.56.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Sporting 1.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the PENN stock price touched $33.62 or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, PENN Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -35.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have changed 19.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -137.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.82% from current levels.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PENN Entertainment Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.39%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.10% and -7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.60%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.61 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.59 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.55 billion and $1.51 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.90% for the current quarter and 5.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 147.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.64%.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.75% with a share float percentage of 80.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PENN Entertainment Inc. having a total of 696 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 19.43 million shares worth more than $824.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 11.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.86 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $757.7 million and represent 10.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 7.46 million shares of worth $238.29 million while later fund manager owns 5.65 million shares of worth $239.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.39% of company’s outstanding stock.