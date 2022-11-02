What Is So Great About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $847.79M, closed the last trade at $17.74 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The ANF stock price is -176.04% off its 52-week high price of $48.97 and 20.97% above the 52-week low of $14.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Sporting 0.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the ANF stock price touched $17.74 or saw a rise of 5.44%. Year-to-date, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares have moved -49.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have changed 13.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.45% from current levels.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -98.39%, compared to -10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -85.30% and -43.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $844.72 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $900.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 135.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 330.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.00%.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 21 and November 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.00% with a share float percentage of 112.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.92 million shares worth more than $285.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $224.74 million and represent 13.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 3.58 million shares of worth $60.65 million while later fund manager owns 1.63 million shares of worth $52.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.22% of company’s outstanding stock.