What Are The Chances Of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Being A Good Investment?

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.26M, closed the recent trade at $1.66 per share which meant it lost -$1.04 on the day or -38.52% during that session. The TFFP stock price is -500.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.96 and -45.78% below the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 107.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

Sporting -38.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the TFFP stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 42.36%. Year-to-date, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -69.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) have changed -31.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1225.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -743.37% from the levels at last check today.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.80%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -77.80% and 2.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 581.80%.

TFFP Dividends

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.44% with a share float percentage of 20.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DRW Securities, LLC with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $6.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, DRW Securities, LLC held 3.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.86 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.46 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $3.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $1.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.