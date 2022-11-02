WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Surprises Wall Street With -0.53% Stock Price Loss

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.51B, closed the recent trade at $33.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The WRK stock price is -61.74% off its 52-week high price of $54.78 and 11.19% above the 52-week low of $30.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the WRK stock price touched $33.87 or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, WestRock Company shares have moved -23.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) have changed 6.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27.50 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -91.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.81% from the levels at last check today.

WestRock Company (WRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WestRock Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.41%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.60% and 73.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.47 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 217.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.40%.

WRK Dividends

WestRock Company is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 2.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.78% with a share float percentage of 89.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WestRock Company having a total of 872 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.52 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $785.64 million and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 7.51 million shares of worth $256.0 million while later fund manager owns 5.87 million shares of worth $199.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.