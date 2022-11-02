Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks TE Connectivity Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.31B, closed the recent trade at $115.66 per share which meant it lost -$7.78 on the day or -6.30% during that session. The TEL stock price is -43.9% off its 52-week high price of $166.44 and 9.42% above the 52-week low of $104.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) trade information

Sporting -6.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the TEL stock price touched $115.66 or saw a rise of 6.79%. Year-to-date, TE Connectivity Ltd. shares have moved -23.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have changed 7.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $145.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $124.00 while the price target rests at a high of $168.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -45.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.21% from the levels at last check today.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TE Connectivity Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.14%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.10% and 1.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.16 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 968.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.36%.

TEL Dividends

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.24 at a share yield of 1.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.53% with a share float percentage of 99.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TE Connectivity Ltd. having a total of 1,258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.62 million shares worth more than $3.62 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.94 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.74 billion and represent 6.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 9.39 million shares of worth $1.23 billion while later fund manager owns 8.65 million shares of worth $978.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.