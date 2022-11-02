Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks RPC Inc.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32B, closed the last trade at $11.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.99% during that session. The RES stock price is -17.15% off its 52-week high price of $12.91 and 65.34% above the 52-week low of $3.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RPC Inc. (RES) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Sporting -0.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the RES stock price touched $11.02 or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, RPC Inc. shares have moved 142.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) have changed 48.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.17, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.4% from current levels.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.05% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $386.92 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $390.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $225.31 million and $268.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.70% for the current quarter and 45.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.69% with a share float percentage of 85.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RPC Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.57 million shares worth more than $123.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 9.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.79 million and represent 4.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.46% shares in the company for having 7.5 million shares of worth $51.8 million while later fund manager owns 5.02 million shares of worth $34.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.