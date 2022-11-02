Wall Street Was Disappointed By Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: JWSM)’s 0.10% Stock Price Incline

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the recent trade at $10.01 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The JWSM stock price is 0.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.01 and 3.5% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 455.31K shares.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green today, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the JWSM stock price touched $10.01 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation shares have moved 2.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM) have changed 0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.68% over the past 6 months.

JWSM Dividends

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.94% with a share float percentage of 93.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristeia Capital, LLC with over 5.49 million shares worth more than $54.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Aristeia Capital, LLC held 5.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 5.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.78 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $4.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $1.6 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.