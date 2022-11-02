Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has a beta value of 3.28 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.35B, closed the last trade at $23.83 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 2.23% during that session. The VET stock price is -26.61% off its 52-week high price of $30.17 and 63.45% above the 52-week low of $8.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.24.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Sporting 2.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the VET stock price touched $23.83 or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, Vermilion Energy Inc. shares have moved 89.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) have changed 4.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.46 while the price target rests at a high of $37.87. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.84% from current levels.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vermilion Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 168.25%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.90% and 409.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $521.13 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $674.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $329.02 million and $414.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.40% for the current quarter and 62.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 172.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.91%.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.32% with a share float percentage of 31.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vermilion Energy Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.11 million shares worth more than $107.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with the holding of over 2.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.31 million and represent 1.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 2.06 million shares of worth $40.18 million while later fund manager owns 1.35 million shares of worth $26.39 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.