Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the last trade at $22.35 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 3.09% during that session. The TVTX stock price is -41.61% off its 52-week high price of $31.65 and 8.32% above the 52-week low of $20.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 772.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.88.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Sporting 3.09% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the TVTX stock price touched $22.35 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -28.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have changed -12.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.94% from current levels.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.22%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.50% and -40.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.63 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $52.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.40% over the past 5 years.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.02% with a share float percentage of 114.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Travere Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 4.96 million shares worth more than $127.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 4.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.86 million and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.85% shares in the company for having 3.08 million shares of worth $71.79 million while later fund manager owns 2.45 million shares of worth $59.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.85% of company’s outstanding stock.