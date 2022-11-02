The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): What Is Good About Stock?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.55B, closed the last trade at $17.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The AZEK stock price is -169.6% off its 52-week high price of $46.56 and 12.04% above the 52-week low of $15.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

Sporting -1.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the AZEK stock price touched $17.27 or saw a rise of 5.11%. Year-to-date, The AZEK Company Inc. shares have moved -62.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have changed -0.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The AZEK Company Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 21.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.90%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $383.71 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $358.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 175.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.10%.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.65% with a share float percentage of 105.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The AZEK Company Inc. having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ares Management Llc with over 19.1 million shares worth more than $474.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ares Management Llc held 12.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with the holding of over 19.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $474.34 million and represent 12.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 4.76 million shares of worth $100.2 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 million shares of worth $66.45 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.