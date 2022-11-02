Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has seen 8.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.12B, closed the last trade at $13.73 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The STLA stock price is -59.65% off its 52-week high price of $21.92 and 17.19% above the 52-week low of $11.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the STLA stock price touched $13.73 or saw a rise of 1.01%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V. shares have moved -26.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) have changed 12.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.72 while the price target rests at a high of $32.98. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -140.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.21% from current levels.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stellantis N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.7 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.20% for the current quarter and 79.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.74% over the past 5 years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.43% with a share float percentage of 72.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stellantis N.V. having a total of 886 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bpifrance SA with over 192.7 million shares worth more than $3.14 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bpifrance SA held 6.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 100.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 27.96 million shares of worth $345.56 million while later fund manager owns 26.18 million shares of worth $350.05 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.