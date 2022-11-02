Small Cap Stock STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Is A Buy – Analysts

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.94B, closed the recent trade at $31.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The STOR stock price is -13.97% off its 52-week high price of $36.13 and 22.78% above the 52-week low of $24.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) trade information

Sporting -0.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the STOR stock price touched $31.70 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, STORE Capital Corporation shares have moved -7.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) have changed 1.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.90, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.98% from the levels at last check today.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that STORE Capital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.28%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $212.74 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $215.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $183.27 million and $195.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.10% for the current quarter and 10.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.09%.

STOR Dividends

STORE Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.64 at a share yield of 5.17%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.96% with a share float percentage of 82.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STORE Capital Corporation having a total of 604 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.18 million shares worth more than $1.21 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $882.05 million and represent 9.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.00% shares in the company for having 11.3 million shares of worth $358.19 million while later fund manager owns 7.84 million shares of worth $248.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.