Shares Of Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Decreased By -47.53% In A Month

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) has seen 2.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.74M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.38% during that session. The LABP stock price is -4587.5% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 3.13% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 135.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Sporting -5.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the LABP stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 17.95%. Year-to-date, Landos Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -93.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have changed -47.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.80 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -837.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -150.0% from current levels.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Landos Biopharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.57%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.20% and -333.30% for the next quarter.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.54% with a share float percentage of 84.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Landos Biopharma Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 14.87 million shares worth more than $21.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 36.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 4.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.31 million and represent 10.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.