Shares Of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) Declined -38.65% In One Month

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 11.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.72% during that session. The AHG stock price is -773.21% off its 52-week high price of $4.89 and 41.07% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25250.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.93K shares.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) trade information

Sporting 4.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the AHG stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 40.51%. Year-to-date, Akso Health Group shares have moved -67.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) have changed -38.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 68960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 6.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1507.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1507.14% from the levels at last check today.

Akso Health Group (AHG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.88% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -42.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.18 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.70% over the past 5 years.

AHG Dividends

Akso Health Group is expected to release its next earnings report on December 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.18% with a share float percentage of 3.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akso Health Group having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.