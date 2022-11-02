Shares In Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) -34.43% Down, YTD

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 7.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.60M, closed the recent trade at $10.33 per share which meant it gained $3.34 on the day or 47.78% during that session. The BNFT stock price is -26.43% off its 52-week high price of $13.06 and 45.01% above the 52-week low of $5.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 92.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) trade information

Sporting 47.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the BNFT stock price touched $10.33 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Benefitfocus Inc. shares have moved -34.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have changed 6.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -29.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 3.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.92% from the levels at last check today.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Benefitfocus Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 300.00%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.30% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.04 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $62.03 million and $75.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.70% for the current quarter and 4.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -34.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BNFT Dividends

Benefitfocus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.81% with a share float percentage of 92.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benefitfocus Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indaba Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.96 million shares worth more than $40.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Indaba Capital Management, L.P. held 11.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Archon Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.36 million and represent 9.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Needham Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 1.19 million shares of worth $12.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $9.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.