Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Shares Are Down -76.68% YTD

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $382.56M, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The SMFR stock price is -782.69% off its 52-week high price of $9.18 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the SMFR stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares have moved -76.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) have changed 17.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.25.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.07%, compared to -4.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.54 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $80.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.61% with a share float percentage of 77.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sema4 Holdings Corp. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 25.16 million shares worth more than $77.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 6.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 13.85 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.51 million and represent 3.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 3.47 million shares of worth $10.64 million while later fund manager owns 3.37 million shares of worth $4.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.